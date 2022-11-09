AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,170 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $91.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

