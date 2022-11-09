AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,819 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 23,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $115,372.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,060,426 shares in the company, valued at $19,530,649.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 23,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $115,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,060,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,530,649.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,289,447 shares of company stock worth $43,993,806 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

BEN opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

