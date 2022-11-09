AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWS opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

