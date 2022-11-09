AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,474 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $83.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45.

