AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $6,951,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,164,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FRT opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.77. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.