AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 64,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03, a PEG ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $30.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

