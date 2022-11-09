AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,254 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61.

