AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $167.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

