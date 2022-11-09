AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 33.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VAC opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

