AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,182 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,182 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,724,000 after buying an additional 1,727,483 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 44.6% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,037,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,500,000 after buying an additional 937,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,969,000 after buying an additional 76,691 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

In other Macerich news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $273,777.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,567.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,600.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Trading Down 2.0 %

Macerich Increases Dividend

MAC opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -153.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also

