AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,845 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 211.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 18.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 416,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,954,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.