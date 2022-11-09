AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 383 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Roblox by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $16,730,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $308,784.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

