AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,552 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $1,090,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $2,137,000.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.51. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $56.27.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
