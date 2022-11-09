AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,552 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $1,090,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $2,137,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.51. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $56.27.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.