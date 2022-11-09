AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 510 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $304.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.21. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $516.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

