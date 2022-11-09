AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 858 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80.

