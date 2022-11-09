AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,210 Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.45% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 539.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 354,598 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $855,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1,782.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBND opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%.

