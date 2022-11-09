AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,642,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.

