AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,231 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 600 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 203.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra lowered Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 63.05.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 31.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 31.88. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.