AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTHI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $23.32.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%.

