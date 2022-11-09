AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

NYSEARCA KAPR opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $28.47.

