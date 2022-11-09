Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $155.00 at Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.92.
Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance
NYSE AMG opened at $143.68 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $186.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28.
Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.
