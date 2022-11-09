Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $155.00 at Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.92.

NYSE AMG opened at $143.68 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $186.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

