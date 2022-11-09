AgileThought (AGIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect AgileThought to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 22.25% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. On average, analysts expect AgileThought to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AgileThought alerts:

AgileThought Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGIL opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AgileThought has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGIL has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

In other news, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 15,394 shares of AgileThought stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $56,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 855,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,009.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 54,847 shares of company stock valued at $221,903 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgileThought

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AgileThought by 87.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 313,334 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of AgileThought by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AgileThought by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AgileThought

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.