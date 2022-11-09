Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $11.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.78.

APD opened at $283.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.22. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after acquiring an additional 292,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

