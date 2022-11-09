Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $308.00 at Bank of America

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

APD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.78.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $283.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

