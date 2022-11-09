Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Analysts at Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Airbus from €155.00 ($155.00) to €185.00 ($185.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Airbus from €142.00 ($142.00) to €141.00 ($141.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Airbus Price Performance

EADSY opened at $28.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. Airbus has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

