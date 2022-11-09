Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALDX opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $316.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,288,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 756,593 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 739,206 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 732,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17,051.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 670,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

ALDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

