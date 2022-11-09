Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 16.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 392,635 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 44.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,014,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 313,073 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 55.0% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 617,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 219,157 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 216,871 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 510,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 194,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

ATEC opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,261,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,261,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,099.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 9,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $89,747.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,251,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,148.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $487,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

