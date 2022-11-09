Altimmune (ALT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Altimmune to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $509.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Altimmune by 65.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 122,021 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $1,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Altimmune by 33.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALT. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

