Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.14

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.14 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 20.75 ($0.24). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.25), with a volume of 256,174 shares.

Altitude Group Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.14.

Get Altitude Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Graham Feltham purchased 23,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,911.06 ($5,654.65).

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc owns and develops the technology solutions and services in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.