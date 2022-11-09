Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,951.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.04 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $917.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.