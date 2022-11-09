Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.94 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.04 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

