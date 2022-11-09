Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 5,071.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,136 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.94 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.04 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.20.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
