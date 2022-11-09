Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Brown University

Brown University raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4,939.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 162,510 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.2% of Brown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brown University’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.94 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.04 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

