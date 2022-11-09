American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Trading Up 0.6%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.74. Approximately 9 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 145.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,110,000.

