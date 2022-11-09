American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Cut to $37.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s previous close.

AMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

