American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.38

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.38 and traded as low as C$2.84. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 72,113 shares traded.

HOT.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.80 to C$3.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.38. The company has a market cap of C$224.48 million and a PE ratio of 23.75.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

