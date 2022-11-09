American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 22.8% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 256,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 41.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 16.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMNB opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.97. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

