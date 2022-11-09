America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $344.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.02 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.75%. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

CRMT stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.39. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $129.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Stephens lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

