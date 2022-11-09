Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABCB opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

