Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,949.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 208,754 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $917.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average is $119.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.04 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

