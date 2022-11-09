Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAN. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 132,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Acas LLC grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 231,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

