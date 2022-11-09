Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 2,162.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DIVO opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $30.79.

