Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $20,559,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,075,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,956,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

