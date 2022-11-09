Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.