AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 115.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AppFolio by 206.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AppFolio to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $781,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,858,515.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $781,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,160 shares of company stock worth $5,198,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

APPF stock opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.07 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.72.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

