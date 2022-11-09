Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Reduced by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.45 and a 200 day moving average of $150.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

