Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Shares of AAPL opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

