Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.4% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 30,391.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

