Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Apple by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 58,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $142,190,000 after buying an additional 36,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Apple by 3.8% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 58,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.48. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

