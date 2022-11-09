Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $7,794,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

