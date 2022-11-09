Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Evergreen Advisors LLC

Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.2% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $7,794,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Apple by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
